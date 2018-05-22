Rich The Kid Accused Of Domestic Abuse, Forcing Ex To Get Abortions

Rich the Kid’s (born Dimitri Roger) estranged wife Antonette Willis claims that the Atlanta rapper physically abused her and coerced her into having at least three abortions, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Photos of the injuries Willis said she sustained from the rapper can be seen here. From TMZ:

Antonette Willis just filed new docs in their divorce, and in them she says the rapper got violent with her so many times … it was common for police to be called to their house. On one occasion she says she had followed him to a hotel where he was meeting a woman — and when he came home the next day they got into a fight.

Antonette says he grabbed her and hit her … and things escalated when Rich’s family came over, because his sister broke a window.

In 2016, The Shade Room reported that Willis, who the site ID’d as Lady Luscious, aka Elle, of the Twerk Team, accused Rich the Kid of physically and verbally abusing him prior to separating from him and leaving their Los Angles home to return to Georgia to live with her family. The rapper has denied The Shade Room’s report.

“This is a false allegation,” Rich the Kid said at the time, in a statement sent to XXL. “I would never & have never hit a female.”

The rapper and his ex have two young children together, 1-year-old Queen and 2-year-old King, but according to TMZ’s report, Willis claims that Rich the Kid forced her to end several other pregnancies because he didn’t want to have more children.

Willis reportedly filed for divorce from the rapper in March.

This article originally appeared on Spin.