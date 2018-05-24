Farao – “The Ghost Ship”

Kari Jahnsen, the force behind Farao, is often labelled as ethereal, but she, and her music, are much more than that. Hailing from a small village in Norway, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has been crafting atmospheric electro-pop that surpasses genre boundaries since 2013, when she relocated to Oslo and later to Reykjavik to record and release her music. In 2015, she released her stormy debut LP, ‘Till It’s All Forgotten, which was lauded for its mesmerizing, percussive take on indie electronica. Today, we’re excited to premiere her first release since then, a gorgeous new track called, “The Ghost Ship.”

With prickly vocal harmonies and dense, swirling instrumentation, “The Ghost Ship,” turns away from the icy hauntedness of the last album into something shimmery and warm, but still propulsive. Farao has a knack for creating songs that are ostensibly delicate, but when peeled back a layer, reveal something much cloudier and filled with dark energy. With each listen, you might notice something different — a vocal distortion, a captivating synth affect, or an eccentric drum fill. Though her vocal delivery is sublime, Farao’s opaque, off-kilter instrumentation unsettles the listener, practically begging them to play it again and again to unravel what they’ve just heard.

Jahnsen herself writes, “‘The Ghost Ship’ is about losing a sense of direction, your fate being driven by something out of your control. Seeing the end of a relationship as an empty vessel, floating endlessly and eternally into nothingness.” Hear it below.

“The Ghost Ship” is out 5/25 via Western Vinyl.