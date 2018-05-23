Bad Bad Hats – “Write It On Your Heart”

We last heard from Minneapolis trio Bad Bad Hats in 2015 with the release of their lovely debut album Psychic Reader. “Write It On Your Heart,” the lead single off their forthcoming album Lightning Round, is just as full of the emotional depths that surround love.
Frontwoman and lyricist Kerry Alexander’s voice is pure and honest as she sings about a love that has grown teeth. It’s a gentle but rebellious song exploring the pain that follows the end of a relationship where the ender wants to leave with your blessing. But Alexander comes out with strength.
She spoke of the track’s reflective and healing nature in a press release, saying, “I haven’t always stood up for myself in situations like this. So this song is an ode to the version of me that does.” Listen and check out Bad Bad Hats’ summer tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
06/01: Chicago, IL @ Do Division Street Fest
06/02: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
06/03: Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee
06/09: Des Moines, IA @ Stewart Square Park
06/10: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
06/12: Columbus, OH @ The Basement
06/13: Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room
06/14: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
06/15: Toronto, On @ The Drake Hotel
06/16: Syracuse, NY @ Spark Art Space
06/17: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward
06/19: Albany, NY @ The Linda
06/20: Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
06/21: Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
06/22: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/23: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
06/24: Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/26: Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
06/27: Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
06/28: St. Louis, MO @ The Monocle
06/29: Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
07/07: Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park
Lightning Round is out 8/3 on Afternoon Records. Pre-order it here.