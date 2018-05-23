Bad Bad Hats – “Write It On Your Heart”

We last heard from Minneapolis trio Bad Bad Hats in 2015 with the release of their lovely debut album Psychic Reader. “Write It On Your Heart,” the lead single off their forthcoming album Lightning Round, is just as full of the emotional depths that surround love.

Frontwoman and lyricist Kerry Alexander’s voice is pure and honest as she sings about a love that has grown teeth. It’s a gentle but rebellious song exploring the pain that follows the end of a relationship where the ender wants to leave with your blessing. But Alexander comes out with strength.

She spoke of the track’s reflective and healing nature in a press release, saying, “I haven’t always stood up for myself in situations like this. So this song is an ode to the version of me that does.” Listen and check out Bad Bad Hats’ summer tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/01: Chicago, IL @ Do Division Street Fest

06/02: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

06/03: Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee

06/09: Des Moines, IA @ Stewart Square Park

06/10: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

06/12: Columbus, OH @ The Basement

06/13: Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room

06/14: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

06/15: Toronto, On @ The Drake Hotel

06/16: Syracuse, NY @ Spark Art Space

06/17: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward

06/19: Albany, NY @ The Linda

06/20: Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

06/21: Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

06/22: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/23: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

06/24: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/26: Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

06/27: Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

06/28: St. Louis, MO @ The Monocle

06/29: Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

07/07: Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park

Lightning Round is out 8/3 on Afternoon Records. Pre-order it here.