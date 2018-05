Kanye West and the Kardashians will kick off the next season of Celebrity Family Feud. The episode airs 6/10, and a preview is now live. The brief clip shows members of the Kardashian-West family doing battle with the Kardashian-Jenners. Kanye is at the center of the action, quickly offering up an answer as to why he thinks Steve Harvey is a good kisser. “Lips,” West says. Watch below.