Le Guess Who? 2018 Initial Lineup

For just over 10 years, Le Guess Who? has been building itself up into the sort of adventurous and carefully curated festival that now provides a bit of an antidote to the sameness elsewhere. While a lot of the action unfolds in one multi-theater complex, the fest also spreads out across Utrecht, taking over venues and bars lining its idyllic canal and winding streets. Not that, say, Governors Ball is setting out to do anything remotely similar to Le Guess Who?, but I can tell you from personal experience that the latter is a lot more unique and intriguing than seeing the Killers in a field for the 15th time.

Today, Le Guess Who? has unveiled the initial lineup for its 2018 iteration. And as usual, there’s already a pretty wide spectrum covered, including the Breeders, Mudhoney, Serpentwithfeet, JPEGMAFIA, Jessica Pratt, Colin Stetson, Eleanor Friedberger, and a whole lot of other names from around the world. In addition, there are one-off performances like Circuit des Yeux’s “Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus,” which will feature previously unreleased music.

The other thing that sets Le Guess Who? apart from a lot of other festivals is that they invite a handful of artists to help curate the lineup. This year, they’ve asked Asia Argento, Devendra Banhart, Moor Mother, and Shabaka Hutchings. Below, check out the whole lineup, broken down by curation and the general program.

Curated by Asia Argento:

The Breeders

Joe Cardamone

Lydia Lunch’s Big Sexy Noise

Psychic Ills

Richard Fearless

Vera Sola

Curated by Devendra Banhart:

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Chihei Hatakeyama

Devendra Banhart

DRINKS

Ebo Taylor

Gigi Masin

Jessica Pratt

Joan Of Arc

Katey Red

Rodrigo Amarante

Roger Eno

SASAMI

Shannon Lay

Shintaro Sakamoto

Sun Foot

Takuro Kikuchi

Vashti Bunyan

Curated by Moor Mother:

700 Bliss

Art Ensemble of Chicago

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

DJ Haram

Emel Mathlouthi

GAIKA

Irreversible Entanglements feat. Pat Thomas

Islam Chipsy & EEK

Maja Ratkje

Maria Chavez

Nicole Mitchell

Pan Daijing presents: Fist Piece

Ras … G & The Afrikan Space Program

RP Boo

Saul Williams & King Britt present Unanimous Goldmine

Curated by Shabaka Hutchings:

BCUC

Bo Ningen

The Comet Is Coming

Hello Skinny

Ill Considered

Kadri Gopalnath

King Ayisoba

Kojey Radical

Paddy Steer

Sibusile Xaba

Sons of Kemet XL

STUFF.

General program:

AMMAR 808

Ancient Shapes

Anoushka Shankar & Manu Delago with MO Strings

Circuit des Yeux presents ‘Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus’

Colin Stetson

Crack Cloud

Cüneyt Sepetçi

Don’t Say The Moon Has Set by Jerusalem In My Heart Orchestra

Eleanor Friedberger

FACS

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Greg Fox Quartet

Hailu Mergia

Jozef van Wissem

JPEGMAFIA

Judith Clijsters: Bored To Death

Kelman Duran

Kikagaku Moyo

Lucrecia Dalt

Lucy Railton

The Mauskovic Dance Band

Meridian Brothers

Mudhoney

Oliver Coates

Please The Trees

Rizan Said

The Scorpios

Serpentwithfeet

Ticket info is available on the festival’s official website.