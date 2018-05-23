The Lonely Island Announce Rare Live Show This Weekend

The Lonely Island are headlining Comedy Central and Superfly’s Clusterfest in San Francisco in June, and they’re billing that performance as their first-ever concert. (Setlist.fm begs to differ, but IDK.) Today, though, they’ve announced another even earlier performance, which they’re billing as the “first ever warm up show for our first ever concert.” The comedy-rap trio made up of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer are doing a “practice show” at the Canyon At The Rose in Pasadena this Sunday, 5/27. No word yet if Joanna Newsom will be in attendance.