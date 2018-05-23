Silk City (Diplo & Mark Ronson) – “Only Can Get Better” (Feat. Daniel Merriweather)

This summer, there’s at least one unfamiliar name on the posters of a whole lot of bigger music festivals: Silk City. You might not recognize those words together, but you know who’s in the group. Silk City is the duo of superstar DJs Diplo and Mark Ronson, who have known each other since long before either one of them was especially famous. They’ve named their joint project after the Philadelphia club where they first DJed together a decade and a half ago.

After doing a surprise appearance in Los Angeles last week, Silk City will play their first official show at New York’s Governors Ball festival the weekend after that. And ahead of that, they’ve just shared a video for “Only Can Get Better,” their first single as a duo.

“Only Can Get Better” is a warm, soulful disco-house track with a vocal from Daniel Merriweater, an Australian R&B singer and past Ronson collaborator. It’s the sort of old-school dance banger that you might hope Ronson and Diplo — both of whom are, after all, deeply knowledgeable dance-music heads — would make when they’re together. The video is a smeary collection of images of cityscapes at night. Check it out below.

There’s no word yet on any sort of longer Silk City project, but it seems likely that that’ll happen.