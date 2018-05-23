Watch Margo Price Bring Out Jack White & Sturgill Simpson In Nashville

Artist To Watch alumna and old-school country singer-songwriter Margo Price has been busy touring in support of her most recent album, last year’s All American Made, which we named one of the best country albums of 2017. Right now, she’s about to wrap up a three-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium in her adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, and the two shows she’s already played there have both been fairly eventful.

Tyler Childers opened up for Price during the first of the sold-out shows on Saturday, and iconoclastic country music star Sturgill Simpson, who produced and played on his last album, sat in. Simpson stuck around to join Price during her set, too, as Brooklyn Vegan reports, helping out with a cover of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s classic 1971 duet “After The Fire Is Gone.” And during Price’s performance of her All American Made track “Learning To Lose,” which features Willie Nelson on the studio recording, his son Lukas Nelson was on hand to fill in.

The guests — or rather, guest — at Price’s second show at the Ryman might have been even bigger. Price is signed to Jack White’s Third Man Records imprint, and her label boss, Jack White himself, came out on Sunday to join her for a performance of the White Stripes’ “Honey We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap.” “Margo and I are gonna do a song I wrote on an airplane a few years ago,” White said by way of introduction. “It’s about songwriters living in Nashville. Maybe some of you could understand.”

Price is playing her third and final show at the Ryman tonight, and Colter Wall is opening. You can watch video of her onstage collaborations with Jack White and Sturgill Simpson below while you contemplate who she might bring out this time.