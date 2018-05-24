When we named Brooklyn-based drunk punks THICK a Band To Watch back in March, we witnessed a slumber party-like dynamic: sharing snacks and stories, playing “Would You Rather?” Today they dig deeper into that playful candor with their new EP Would You Rather? Its four-song tracklist bustles with unabashed sensitivity, a blunt energy supported by loose garage rock instrumentals.

The songs turn everyday anxieties and musings — PMS and dumb-but-hot guys — into bursts of exhilaration. Opener “BE MYSELF” is a bouncy anthem about self-assurance. “BLEEDING” is about hating the world for no reason other than heightened hormones. On “HOT BOD,” the trio curse an attractive asshole. “LIFE” closes the EP with hesitant optimism: “My life is mine and it’s all I know/ My life is mine and it’s alright.” Throughout Would You Rather?, their second EP, THICK maintain intense and contagious confidence. Listen below.

<a href="http://thick.bandcamp.com/album/would-you-rather" target="_blank">Would You Rather? by THICK</a>

TOUR DATES

05/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One (Release Party)

05/25 Los Angeles, CA @ White Oak Music & Arts

05/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat

05/27 Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s Pub

05/28 Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe & Bar

05/29 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

05/30 Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room Jack London

06/01 Fullerton, CA @ Program Skate & Sound

06/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Rec Center

06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Would You Rather? is out now.