Downtown Boys – “Fotos Y Recuerdos” (Selena Cover)

The great Providence punk band Downtown Boys released their latest album, Cost Of Living, last year, and during the recording sessions for that album, with Guy Picciotto and Greg Norman, they also recorded a cover of “Fotos Y Recuerdos.” Naturally, they chose to reinterpret the 1994 Spanish-language version by Selena, which itself is a cover of the Pretenders’ hit “Back On The Chain Gang.”

“Fotos y recuerdos translates to photos and memories,” the band writes in a statement. “The original singer of this version of song, Selena Quintanilla, reminds us that, while it often feels like history repeats itself, our mystic chords of memories – even memories of thoughts – become part our protection. Our most gracious fotos and recuerdos break history repeating itself by being endless. And yours can be for you and no one else.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/01 Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Kilbi Festival

06/02 Trento, IT @ Urma Festival

06/03 Milan, IT @ Zuma Festival

06/04 Brescia, IT @ Latteria Molly

06/05 Torino, Italy @ Blah Blah

06/06 Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival

06/07 Genova, IT @ Teatro Al Trove

06/09 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

“Fotos Y Recuerdos” is out now via Sub Pop.