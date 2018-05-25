“Get It Together” was one of the best tracks on Drake’s 2017 playlist More Life, thanks to its two relatively unknown featured artists: African house producer Black Coffee and English R&B singer Jorja Smith. Smith’s gorgeous vocals made her a sought-after collaborator; she appears on Kali Uchis’ most recent album, as well as the Black Panther soundtrack.

Now she’s gearing up to release her debut LP Lost & Found. Today she shares the forthcoming album’s latest single “February 3rd.” Her soulful voice soars over a delicate beat, singing, “Lose yourself from playing games,” as soft R&B keys quietly layer and morph. Listen below.

Lost & Found is out 6/8 via FAMM. Pre-order it here.