Kin Hana – “Long Hair”

Brooklyn creative Aaron Carroll Hodges has worked as a composer, actor, and dancer. And under the name Kin Hana, he makes darkly meditative modern folk songs, minimal at turns yet often infused with waves of ambient noise and symphonic drama.

Kin Hana is a new artistic guise Hodges adopted after a decade recording under his own name and as Longshoreman; the new moniker is actually the name of his great grandfather, a Japanese sailor who moved to the United States in the early 1900s. According to Kin Hana’s official bio, the project’s upcoming album, Au Sable, is named after the upstate New York town where the original Kin Hana settled and opened a restaurant — “and where he was robbed at gunpoint by the golfer John Montague, who was eventually acquitted by a jury even after being identified by witnesses.”

In keeping with the recent trend toward EP-length LPs, Au Sable is only six tracks and 24 minutes. That’s more than enough time for Hodges to tell a story and set a mood. His lush and somber songs are immersive, none more so than “Long Hair,” premiering here today. It’s a sorrowful ballad, alternately hushed and clamorous. At times, Hodges’ weary voice is backed by nothing more than fingerpicked guitar and subtle drones. Other times waves of ominous orchestral beauty well up as if attempting to out-shout the rising noise. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wernerchor”

02 “The Mountain”

03 “Johnny”

04 “Generations”

05 “Long Hair”

06 “You”

TOUR DATES:

07/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Newtown Radio (In-Studio performance on Dense Liquid hosted by Daniel Klag)

07/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Wonders Of Nature (Album Release Show)

10/01-31 Austerlitz, NY @ The Millay Colony For The Arts (October Composers Residency)

Au Sable is out 7/13 on Black Meadow. Pre-order it here.