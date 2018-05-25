Watch Courtney Barnett Cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free”

Courtney Barnett recently released her new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, and the Australian musician went on The Tonight Show last week to perform one of its singles, “Nameless, Faceless.”

While she was there Barnett stepped into the Cover Room, which is where Jimmy Fallon occasionally gets artists to cover songs. Barnett did a cover of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free,” off the singer-songwriter’s 2001 album Time (The Revelator). With just an acoustic guitar and her voice, Barnett’s version hews closely to the original, which means that it sounds pretty great. Check out the performance below.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is out now on Mom + Pop.