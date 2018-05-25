Travis Scott, a Houston native, is a big Houston Rockets fan. He’s been at every home game of the NBA Western Conference Finals, in which the Rockets are playing against the Golden State Warriors, so far. And at game five in Houston last night, he helped the team honor the survivors of last week’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in nearby Santa Fe, Texas, which claimed the lives of eight students and two teachers and injured 13 more.

The school’s seniors and administrators were invited to attend the game for free, the Santa Fe High School choir sang the national anthem, and the Rockets wore a school patch on their jerseys during the game. Before the game began, as USA Today reports, team owner Tilman Fertitta took the court to say a few words and thank the students for coming, after which he introduced Travis Scott as “a guy some of you students might know.”

After directing the arena to turn the lights on the students in the crowd, Scott addressed the Santa Fe seniors, the first responders, and the school’s administrators. “We love you. Y’all the strongest people on this earth. Thank you for being heroes to all of us,” he said, before adding, “LET’S GO ROCKETS!” The Rockets ended up winning 98-94, and you can watch Scott’s brief speech below.

The Santa Fe High School Choir performs the National Anthem with members of the Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD in attendance at Toyota Center. #SantaFeStrong 💪 pic.twitter.com/FOKFVp6nQ9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2018