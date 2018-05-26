The National have a bit of a history of performing “I Need My Girl” with female singers at festivals. A few years ago, they did the song as a duet with CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, and that onstage collaboration eventually led to a guest appearance by Matt Berninger on a song from the most recent CHVRCHES album. And now they’ve done it with Maggie Rogers, the ascendant electro-folk singer-songwriter who broke out in late 2016 with her Pharrell-approved single “Alaska.”

The National and Maggie Rogers were both performing at Boston Calling, the festival co-curated by the National’s Aaron Dessner, yesterday. And during the National’s late-night set at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, they brought Rogers out to the stage to sing “I Need My Girl” with Berninger. Watch footage of their duet below.

Thanks to Will Oliver of We All Want Someone To Shout For for the tip.