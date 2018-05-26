Laurie Anderson, Mark Kozelek, Emily Haines, & More Restage 1963 Bob Dylan Show In NYC

A star-studded, surprisingly eclectic lineup including Laurie Anderson, Mark Kozelek, Emily Haines, Nels Cline, Bill Muray, Steve Buscemi, Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, Gina Gershon, and more assembled on Thursday, Bob Dylan’s 77th birthday, to stage Tomorrow Is A Long Time, a freewheelin’ tribute to the Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan era. Organized by producer Hal Willner and featuring a backing house band that included a four-piece horn section, cello and violin, keyboards, and two percussionists, the concert, held at New York City’s Town Hall, was a song-for-song recreation of Dylan’s April 12, 1963 concert at the same venue ahead of the release of his iconic second album a month later.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Metric’s Emily Haines took on “Masters Of War,” Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek did “Who Killed Davey Moore?,” and Steve Buscemi and Bill Murray delivered spoken-word renditions of “Talkin’ John Birch Paranoid Blues” and “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right.” The evening also featured performance from Lisa Fischer, Teddy Thompson, Bob Neuwirth, Geoff Muldaur, Peter Wolf, the Milk Carton Kids, Greg Tate, Terry Adams, and Anne Waldman.

Watch some video from the show and check out the whole setlist below.

SETLIST

“Ramblin’ Down Thru the World”

“Bob Dylan’s Dream” (with Emily Haines)

“Talkin’ New York” (with Laurie Anderson)

“Ballad Of Hollis Brown” (with Lisa Fischer & Teddy Thompson)

“Walls Of Red Wing” (with Bob Neuwirth)

“All Over You”

“Talkin’ John Birch Paranoid Blues” (with Steve Buscemi)

“Boots Of Spanish Leather” (with Geoff Muldaur)

“Hero Blues” (with Peter Wolf)

“Blowin’ In The Wind” (with The Milk Carton Kids)

“John Brown” (with Teddy Thompson)

“Tomorrow Is A Long Time” (with Joan Wasser)

“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” (with Lisa Fischer)

INTERMISSION

“Dusty Old Fairgrounds”

“Who Killed Davey Moore?” (with Mark Kozelek)

“Seven Curses” (with Greg Tate)

“Highway 51″ (with Terry Adams)

“Pretty Peggy-O” (with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog & The Milk Carton Kids)

“Bob Dylan’s New Orleans Rag” (with Gina Gershon)

“Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” (with Bill Murray + Joan Wasser)

“Hiding Too Long” (with Anne Waldman)

“With God On Our Side” (with Mark Kozelek)

“Masters Of War” (with Emily Haines)

“Last Thoughts On Woody Guthrie” (with Bob Neuwirth)

THE TOWN HALL ENSEMBLE:

Lakecia Benjamin – saxophone

Ron Blake – saxophone

Zack Brock – violin

Marc Cary – piano

Nels Cline – guitar

Natalie Cressman – trombone

Marika Hughes – cello

JT Lewis – drums

Pedrito Martinez – percussion

Bria Skonberg – trumpet

Ricardo Rodriguez – bass

Marcus Rojas – tuba