Ryan Adams – “105.5 The Colorado Sound”

Ryan Adams is really stepping up his media-hits game. Just last week, he appeared on season finale of NBC’s hit singing-competition show The Voice, singing a duet with finalist Britton Buchanan. And now he’s written and recorded a song about a Colorado radio station, thus ensuring that he will be in heavy rotation on that radio station pretty much forever.

In a couple of weeks, Adams will headline a show at Colorado’s historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. And perhaps to help promote that show, he has shared the new song “105.5 The Colorado Sound.” The song is named after KJAC, a local adult-album-alternative radio station that broadcasts out of Timnath, Colorado. It’s a straight-up rocker, with Adams belting hard, but the lyrics are all about this particular radio station, even namechecking DJs.

Maybe this is goofy old-timey promo hucksterism in action, the type of thing that a band might’ve done 20 or 40 years ago, the advanced version of one of those station-ID things that artists are always doing. Or maybe it’s the vanguard of some new wave. Maybe Adams has cracked the code on how to stay relevant in a noisy time: Create brand loyalty. It’s hard to tell! Either way, you can listen to the song here.