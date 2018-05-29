Beach House, Mudhoney, Clipping, & More Playing Sub Pop’s 30th Anniversary Weekend

Sub Pop Records is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and the label has just announced a weekend full of events in Seattle this coming August.

The focal point is a free all-day festival called SPF30 that will take place at Alki Beach on 8/11. It will include performances from Beach House, Clipping, Kyle Craft, Fastbacks, Jo Passed, Loma, LVL UP, Metz, Moaning, Mudhoney, Shabazz Palaces, and Wolf Parade. It will also have a “family stage” featuring Caspar Babypants, the Not-Its, and the School Of Rock West Seattle House Band.

The night before, on 8/10, there will be a free kick-off showcase at the Mural Amphitheatre with performances from the Afghan Whigs, Mass Gothic, and Yuno. There will also be a Night Of Comedy with the cast of Bob’s Burgers at the Moore Theatre that night — tickets for that are available here and all proceeds will go to YouthCare.

Later in the night on 8/11, Pissed Jeans will perform at the Crocodile to celebrate their 15th anniversary — tickets available here.

More information about Sub Pop’s 30th anniversary events can be found here.