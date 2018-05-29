Pusha-T and Drake are fighting again. The rappers have been going tit for tat since 2012, but the beef cooled over the last few years. That is, until Pusha re-heated it on Friday with the closing track on his new album DAYTONA. On “Infrared,” Pusha takes shots at Drake for hiring rapper Quentin Miller as a ghostwriter in 2015. Drake immediately shot back with “Duppy Freestyle” just hours after DAYTONA’s release. Today Pusha continues the dialogue with “The Story of Adidon.”

“It’s about to be a surgical summer,” Pusha begins. The clever, scathing diss track features Pusha rapping over Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” and its artwork shows Drake in blackface. Another particularly sharp jab comes when Pusha responds to Drake referencing his fiancé Virginia Williams on “Duppy Freestyle”: “Since you name-dropped my fiancé, let ‘em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother.” Here, Pusha is suggesting that Drake is the father of porn star Sophie Brussaux’s child. Listen below.

According to Pusha-T’s Twitter, the image accompanying the single is from an actual photo shoot Drake did with photographer David Leyes. “Please stop referring to this picture as ‘artwork’…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images,” reads the tweet. “this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself.”

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

On Instagram he writes, “Virginia Williams shan’t ever be mentioned in song by ANYONE aside from me.”