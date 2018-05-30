Geologist Shares Early 1996 Version Of Animal Collective’s “Penny Dreadfuls”

Animal Collective’s Geologist has a radio show called The O’Brien System, and yesterday, he used his air time to share a 1996 recording of AnCo’s song “Penny Dreadfuls.” The track first appeared on Avey Tare and Panda Bear’s 2000 album Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished, which is often referred back to as Animal Collective’s unofficial debut.

This iteration of the track is a demo, so it’s obviously a lot less polished than the album version, and when you compare the two you’ll notice that they sound quite different. Check out the 1996 version of “Penny Dreadfuls” below.