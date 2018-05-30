Earlier this month, Trevor Powers — formerly of Youth Lagoon fame — announced his solo debut under his birth name with a new song, “Playwright.” Today, Powers has announced his debut album, which is called Mulberry Violence and will be out 8/17 via his own Baby Halo label. He’s sharing two new songs to accompany the album announcement, “Ache” and “Plaster Saint,” both of which are skittering and ornate and churning in darkness.

“Mulberry Violence is the intersection of these two dimensions,” he writes in a statement, meaning the intersection between the healing properties of mulberries and the world’s propensity for violence. “It is where the stillness meets pandemonium. Dead air meets babel. Harmony meets war. Sisters from the same room, separated at birth. It serves as a personal document of the everlasting battle inside of us. No one has it figured out; least of all me.”

Listen to Powers’ two new songs below.

