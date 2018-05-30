Vampire Weekend have just announced that they will be playing two shows on Father’s Day Weekend (6/16 at 6PM and 6/17 at 11AM) at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA. It will be the band’s first full performances in four years. “Probably worth catching both 😉,” the band teased in an Instagram post. Presumably they will be debuting songs from their upcoming fourth album, their first without the full-time membership of Rostam Batmanglij. Tickets will be on sale Friday (6/1) at 10AM PST.
In response to some Instagram comments, the band said they are “94.5%” done with their new album. They also only recently started updating that Instagram account for the first time in five years.
Last month, Ezra Koenig made a surprise appearance during HQ host Scott Rogowsky’s Running Late live show to perform a few songs.
The band’s website now displays their upcoming tour dates, which includes some already-announced festival appearances later this summer. Their Facebook page also displays a new logo.
