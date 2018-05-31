Parting Lines – “Climb” Video

From 2008 until 2015, LA singer-songwriter Trevor Beld Jimenez fronted a soft-rock seven-piece called Tall Tales And The Silver Lining. Now, following a few years of silence, he and former bandmate Tim Ramsey are joining forces on a new project called Parting Lines. They’re gearing up to release their debut album See You On The Other Side, and today we hear its lead single.

A bright acoustic guitar backs their crisp vocals on “Climb.” The sound marks a shift from Tall Tales’ ’70s-inspired vibe toward breezy, pop-leaning indie-folk. Ramsey directed the track’s accompanying video, which simply shows the duo walking around different parts of LA. Not the busy, congested LA, though. The serene song is met with a laid-back setting. They wander through a forest, walk on tree-lined sidewalks, and ride an empty subway. Watch and listen below.

See You On The Other Side is out out 8/31 via Night Bloom. Pre-order it here.