Next week, the great Oregon power trio Yob will come out with their new album Our Raw Heart, the follow-up to 2014’s monstrous Clearing The Path To Ascend. Yob’s sound is a proggy, virtuosic take on doom metal, and it seems to get a little more melodic with each album. This time around, frontman Mike Scheidt is singing with a grand intensity that recalls Chris Cornell, and the band has gone even more grand-scale with its ambitions, spreading seven songs over 73 minutes. And they’re singing about some real shit.

Our Raw Heart is the band’s first album after Scheidt suffered from a bout of severe diverticulitis that found him close to death. He’s recovering after going through a six-hour surgery last year. And so the album finds the band, who were already inclined toward the cosmic, contemplating the infinite.

We’ve already posted the title track and “The Screen,” two songs that, together, make up what would be an album’s worth of music in plenty of other genres. But the whole album, in its expansive and overwhelming heaviness, deserves to be heard. It’s some of the biggest, most oceanic music you’re likely to hear anytime soon. And right now, you can stream the entire album at NPR.

Our Raw Heart is out 6/18 on Relapse.