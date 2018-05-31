MNDR – “Gravity” (Prod. Hudson Mohawke)

When it comes to experimental electro-pop, MNDR reigns supreme. Amanda Warner, the force behind the project alongside producer Peter Wade, has an impressive discography, to say the least. From her education in jazz to her background in experimental noise and IDM to collaborating and touring with Mark Ronson across Europe to designing a keyboard rig and playing bass for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Fargo native has amassed a pretty expansive soundscape throughout her career.

“Gravity” is MNDR’s first solo release since 2013’s industrial pop track “Faster Horses.” This one’s a solid summer banger filled with dizzying rhythms and a bass-heavy beat that would do great things for your next pump-up playlist. Tinged with psychedelic touches and topped off by Hudson Mohawke’s magical production, it’s a synth-pop dream.

In a recent interview with The Fader, Warner stated:

The lyric could mean a lot of different things to different people, but for me it was a real situation that was making me feel like I was being pulled into a black hole. I wrote this song to help pull me back out.

Listen below:

“Gravity” is out tonight via Mom + Pop off of MNDR’s forthcoming body of work, COM COY (Cult Of Me Cult Of You).