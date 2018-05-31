UK rock band the 1975 first teased the follow-up to 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it over a year ago, and earlier this month they launched a countdown clock.

Today, they went on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show to debut their new single “Give Yourself A Try,” and while they were there the band revealed their bold plans for the next year. They say they’ll be releasing two albums in the next 12 months — the first, called A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, is due out in October, and another will be released in May 2019. In a separate interview, Healy told Zane Lowe the second album will be called Notes On A Conditional Form.

“It’s not a double album because that would be prog and annoying and I don’t like double albums because I think they’re self-serving,” Matt Healy said during the interview. (The previously teased Music For Cars title seems to have been left behind: “That’s a perfect example of the fact that I change my mind all the time,” he said.)

The album is apparently still not finished, but “Give Yourself A Try” is done, and Healy said that it exemplifies “a tension and an anxiety that’s really present in this record.”

“Won’t you give yourself a try?” Matt Healy sings in the chorus on top of a squealing guitar line. He dives into some (presumably) self-reflection in the second half: “What would you say to your younger self? Growing a beard’s quite hard and whiskey never starts to taste nice/ And you’ll make a lot of money and it’s funny ‘cus you’ll move somewhere sunny and get addicted to drugs/ And spend obscene amounts on fucking seeds and beans online.”

Listen below and watch its accompanying music video.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out in October, and Notes On A Conditional Form will follow next May.