Watch The Twilight Sad Cover Frightened Rabbit At Primavera Sound

The members of the Twilight Sad and Frightened Rabbit are old friends — they’ve toured together, released music together, and paved the road for a new era of Scottish rock together. Yesterday during the Twilight Sad’s performance at Primavera Sound, the band paid tribute to the late Scott Hutchison, who died last month. They covered “Keep Yourself Warm,” off Frightened Rabbit’s 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight.

“I’ll try my best to hold it together tomorrow. This is what I love doing more than anything in the world and I want to do my friend proud. I might need your help though,” the Twilight Sad’s James Graham tweeted before the performance.

“I can’t explain the love I have for the people in this band. We did so much growing up together and nothing will ever separate James and Scott. Two of the greatest artists I’ve known,” Frightened Rabbit responded afterwards.

“I still don’t have the words but we have Scott’s words and we can sing them forever,” Graham said.

Watch video of the Twilight Sad covering “Keep Yourself Warm” below.