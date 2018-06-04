Body/Head – “You Don’t Need”

Body/Head’s new track “You Don’t Need” makes your head throb, and then it soothes you. It’s easy to succumb to the white noise. I guess it’s easy to succumb to anything Kim Gordon does.

Gordon’s post-Sonic Youth experimental noise duo with Bill Nace has just announced its third album, The Switch, a follow-up to 2016’s improvisational No Waves. They recorded it in the same studio as 2013’s Coming Apart, with the same producer, Justin Pizzoferrato. “You Don’t Need” is the first teaser.

The song is five minutes of immersive drone and amplification, as Gordon and Nace battle back and forth with dissonant electric guitars. When Gordon’s voice eventually breaks through, it barely scratches out of the chaos. You get just a glimpse before she’s subsumed again. Her breathy wails have been manipulated until almost complete distortion. The songs ends in outbursts of crackles and dirty fuzz.

Listen to “You Don’t Need” and see the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Last Time”

02 “You Don’t Need”

03 “In The Dark Room”

04 “Change My Brain”

05 “Reverse Hard”

The Switch is out 7/13 on Matador Records. Pre-order it here.