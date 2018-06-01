Migos Miss Flight To Primavera Sound, Skepta Filling In

Primavera Sound, arguably the world’s greatest music festival, is going down this week in Barcelona. Unfortunately, it will not feature a Migos performance as advertised. On the bright side, Skepta will perform instead.

The Atlanta trap stars were scheduled to perform tonight at the festival, but according to a Primavera press release, they missed their flight to Spain. Here’s the statement:

We regret to inform that Migos will not perform at Primavera Sound. The members of the band have missed their flight to Barcelona, and in spite of all the efforts of their representatives and the festival organisation, it has been impossible to find a solution in due time. In their place we are pleased to announce that Skepta, the king of grime, joins the festival’s lineup. We thank his predisposition and committment with our festival. Konnichiwa’s creator will unleash his beats and ultraspeedy rhymes flood on SEAT stage, at 23:45.

Or as Skepta might put it, miss your flight and it’s shutdown.