Mark Greene, the gifted dance producer who records atmospheric, impressionistic house music under the name Fort Romeau, is back with his first 12″ release of the year. The A-side, “Pablo,” is great, a gradual nine-minute crescendo of swirling, melodic synth arpeggios, while the glassy B-side “Terracotta” aims more for the head than the body. LIsten to both songs below.