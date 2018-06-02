Royal Headache Break Up

Australian punk group Royal Headache may be no more. The band appeared to announce their breakup in a post on Facebook today, simply writing, “2008-2017.” No further explanation was offered.

Royal Headache formed in 2008, and according to setlist.fm, their last show was at FYF Fest in 2017. They released their last album, their sophomore full-length High, back in 2016.

We have reached out for more information and will update this post when we hear back. Find the post in question below.

UPDATE: A label representative confirms to Stereogum that Royal Headache have been broken up since their last tour. A statement is forthcoming.