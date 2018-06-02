Chief Keef Shot At In NYC

Chief Keef was shot at in New York City early Saturday morning, TMZ reports. Fortunately, the shooter missed, and no one was harmed.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting occurred at around 6AM outside the W Hotel in Times Square, where Keef was returning to his room after a night out. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but at least one bullet struck hotel signage and a shell casing was found at the scene.

The shooter (or shooters) still has yet to be identified. Police are currently searching for two men wearing black hoodies who reportedly fled the scene.