Earl Sweatshirt Cancels European Festival Dates, Citing Anxiety And Depression

Earl Sweatshirt has cancelled a brief run of festival shows he was scheduled to perform in Europe. Hours before he was scheduled to perform at Field Day in London, the festival announced that the Odd Future rapper would not be able to perform. Earl was also set to perform at festivals in Dublin and Manchester, both of which have now been cancelled.

In a statement shared with Pitchfork, a spokesperson for the rapper says that the cancellations follow a difficult mental health battle for Earl. “Earl is battling anxiety and depression which has been compounded by the grief from the recent passing of his father,” the statement reads. “He thought he would be ready to perform but simply is not yet able to. He would like to apologize to his fans and promises to be back as soon as he is able to.”

Earlier this year, Earl said on Twitter that he had new music on the way in 2018, which would follow a few one-off singles with Knxwledge and Danny Brown. His most recent album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside was released in 2015.

This article originally appeared on Spin.