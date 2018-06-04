The Pusha-T/Drake Beef Is Over, According To Kanye West & J Prince

For the past week and a half, Drake and Pusha-T have been locked into one of the bitterest and most entertaining rap feuds in years. But after Drake delivered the impressive “Duppy Freestyle” and Pusha-T returned fire with the withering knockout blow “The Story Of Adidon,” it now looks like the beef might be over — not because Drake and Pusha have found peace with one another, but because two of the powerful people behind Drake and Pusha’s careers say that it’s over.

The first person to attempt to call things off is Kanye West. On Twitter on Saturday, West claimed that he’s “not about beef” and that “lines were crossed,” without speculating who crossed which lines. And he ended it simply by saying, “So this is dead now”:

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

If it were just West saying this, I’m not sure I’d believe him. But now that James Prince has weighed in, we should listen. Prince, better known as J Prince, is a longtime behind-the-scenes figure in both rap music and in boxing. More than 30 years ago, he founded the venerable Houston label Rap-A-Lot Records, and he’s also Floyd Mayweather, Jr.’s original manager. More to the point, he’s a feared and respected street legend, and if you Google around, you will find many, many rumors about the times that Prince helped shape rap history through intimidation and reputation.

From the very beginning, Prince has had an interest in Drake’s career. Prince’s son Jas Prince, after hearing Drake’s music on MySpace, introduced Drake to Lil Wayne and Cash Money. And in the past, J Prince has publicly threatened both Lil Wayne and Birdman on Drake’s behalf. On Saturday, speaking to Maryland’s DTLR Radio, Prince claimed that he told Drake not to respond to Pusha: “I call it a pigpen mentality. And I spoke with Drake. I made a OG call to Drake this morning, telling him, ‘I don’t want you to respond to this. We gonna put this to bed.’ Because we can’t get in the pigpen with pigs. Because pigs turn into hogs, and then hogs get slaughtered.”

Here’s the audio:

If J Prince says it’s over, chances are it’s over.