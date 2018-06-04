Made In America fest will return to Philadelphia for Labor Day weekend (9/1-2). Headliners include Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Meek Mill. Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, Forth Wanderers, Kweku Collins, White Reaper, Show Me The Body, Saba, Turnstile, Belly, SOB X RBE, the Body, and more will perform as well. Tidal pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 2PM ET today. Check out the lineup in full below and learn more here.
LINEUP:
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Meek Mill
Diplo
Zedd
Alessia Cara
Janelle Monáe
Fat Joe
6Lack
Belly
Ty Dolla $ign
Rich The Kid
Sabrina Claudio
Jessie Reyez
Snakehips
Juice Wrld
Blocboy JB
SOB X RBE
Sheck Wes
Saint Jhn
Jay Park
Sweetie
A$AP Twelvyy
Cashmere Cat
Jai Wolf
Tokimonsta
Preme
White Reaper
Clairo
Show Me The Body
Code Orange
Turnstile
Saba
Anna Lunoe
Driver Era
Bloodpop
Injury Reserve
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
Davido
Shoreline Mafia
Elohim
Lost Kings
Forth Wanderers
Kweku Collins
Odie
Maxo Kream
Armani White
Amara La Negra
Buzzy Lee
Mir Fontane
Trouble
JPEGMAFIA
Tyla Yaweh
City Morque
Louis Futon
Lophille
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal
orion Sun
Zahsobaa