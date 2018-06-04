Made In America fest will return to Philadelphia for Labor Day weekend (9/1-2). Headliners include Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Meek Mill. Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, Forth Wanderers, Kweku Collins, White Reaper, Show Me The Body, Saba, Turnstile, Belly, SOB X RBE, the Body, and more will perform as well. Tidal pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 2PM ET today. Check out the lineup in full below and learn more here.

LINEUP:

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Meek Mill

Diplo

Zedd

Alessia Cara

Janelle Monáe

Fat Joe

6Lack

Belly

Ty Dolla $ign

Rich The Kid

Sabrina Claudio

Jessie Reyez

Snakehips

Juice Wrld

Blocboy JB

SOB X RBE

Sheck Wes

Saint Jhn

Jay Park

Sweetie

A$AP Twelvyy

Cashmere Cat

Jai Wolf

Tokimonsta

Preme

White Reaper

Clairo

Show Me The Body

Code Orange

Turnstile

Saba

Anna Lunoe

Driver Era

Bloodpop

Injury Reserve

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

Davido

Shoreline Mafia

Elohim

Lost Kings

Forth Wanderers

Kweku Collins

Odie

Maxo Kream

Armani White

Amara La Negra

Buzzy Lee

Mir Fontane

Trouble

JPEGMAFIA

Tyla Yaweh

City Morque

Louis Futon

Lophille

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

orion Sun

Zahsobaa