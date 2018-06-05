Neil Finn is the former frontman of Split Enz, current frontman of Crowded House, and a recently-added Fleetwood Mac member. His son Liam, a Band To Watch alum, is an indie-rock musician who tours with the likes of Wilco and Pearl Jam. The father-son duo are now teaming up for the first time to release Lightsleeper. Today they share the album’s lead single “Back To Life.”

Lo-fi classic rock morphs with pop melodies on this new song; it almost sounds like stripped-down Arctic Monkeys. The lyrics champion love and the power of gathering together to remember absent friends, a fitting subject for this familial duo. The album also features Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac on drums, Liam’s mom Sharon Finn on bass, Liam’s brother Elroy Finn, along with Connan Mockasin and other artists. Listen to “Back To Life” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Island of Peace”

02 “Meet Me In The Air”

03 “Where’s My Room”

04 “Anger Plays A Part”

05 “Listen”

06 “Any Other Way”

07 “Back To Life”

08 “Hiding Place”

09 “Ghosts”

10 “We Know What It Means”

11 “Hold Her Close”

Lightsleeper is out 8/24 via Inertia Music and [PIAS]. Pre-order it here.