Rick Maguire — from one of Boston’s greatest rock bands Pile — has been touring solo for a while now, and he stopped by our New York offices recently to perform a few songs for our Stereogum Sessions series. He opened with a brand-new one on acoustic guitar, a song that he’s calling “Blood” for now, and then moved over to the piano to play two tracks off Pile’s most recent album, A Hairshirt Of Purpose. He also teased that Pile will be touring in the fall, in support of a new album made up of their EPs and some unreleased material. Check out his Stereogum Session below.