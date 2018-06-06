Fleabite – “Nothing” Video

Fleabite are a four-piece band that’s split up between Brooklyn and Philadelphia. They’re fronted by Ali Donohue, who plays in Waxahatchee’s live band, and Aye Nako’s Jade Payne and Joe McCann now count themselves as members. Which is to say that Fleabite know what’s up, as they’ve demonstrated over their handful of releases, the most recent of which came out in 2015. They’re back with a new EP, NVM, which will be released at the end of the month, and “Nothing” is the first we’re hearing from it.

It’s scuzzy but refined, Donohue’s pinched-nerve vocals dominating the frame as harmonies fire off behind them. “I know nothing/ I know nothing/ I know something about nothing,” goes the chorus. It’s the sort of circuitous phrasing that makes you feel a whole lot of something and nothing, all at once. It comes attached to a video put together by Donohue, clay figures melting and morphing in stop-motion.

TOUR DATES:

07/10 Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

07/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos *

07/12 Richmond, VA @ TBA

07/13 Asheville, NC @ TBA

07/14 Nashville, TN @ TBA

07/15 Cincinnati, OH @ TBA #

07/16 Columbus, OH @ TBA

07/17 Washington, DC @ TBA

07/29 Philadelphia, PA @ TBA @

* w/ Empath

# w/ Swim Team

@ w/ Mallrat, Dump Him

The NVM EP is out 6/29 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.