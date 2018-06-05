Deaf Wish – “FFS”

Australian punks Deaf Wish’s most recent album — 2015’s Pain — was their first LP for Sub Pop Records but fourth album overall, and today they’re announcing its follow-up. Lithium Zion is due out at the end of next month, and it’s their first album to be recorded in a proper studio, Head Gap Recording in Melbourne to be more specific. But they lose none of their scrappy ferociousness in a studio environment, if the just-released lead single “FFS” is any indication.

The band’s four members split songwriting duties for this album, with each one helming a handful of the record’s 11 tracks, and “FFS” belongs to guitarist Sarah Hardiman. She’s front-and-center in the song’s accompanying video, charismatic and ferocious in equal measure. “FFS” feels like a flame war, a tense pyre to keeping your friends close and your enemies closer. “I see my name up in lights/ I see my name but the words are not nice/ Flicker, they hurt my eyes,” Hardiman growls.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Easy”

02 “FFS”

03 “Metal Carnage”

04 “The Rat Is Back”

05 “Ox”

06 “Hitachi Jackhammer”

07 “Lithium Zion”

08 “Deep Blue Cheated”

09 “Birthday”

10 “Afraid For You”

11 “Smoke”

Lithium Zion is out 7/27 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.