Rita Ora – “Girls” (Feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, & Charli XCX) Video

Now, after every single featured guest has either publicly apologized for or defended “Girls” in some way or form, the Rita Ora pop posse cut that just won’t go away has a music video to go along with it. Ora, Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha all get their time in the spotlight in the video, appearing separately and fulfilling their contractual duties to be a part of the song.

There’s no narrative to speak of, just a lot of girls and close-ups of lips. No one even kisses a girl? Cardi and Rexha seem like they’re being beamed in from space, Charli just dances around a forest in a striking white suit, but there’s no real through-line, appropriate for a song that feels stitched-together and ploying.

Here’s the video.