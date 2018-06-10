Eminem Criticized For Using Gunshot Sound Effects At Bonnaroo

Eminem is drawing criticism from festivalgoers who were frightened and upset over the rapper’s use of realistic gunshot sound effects during his headlining performance at Bonnaroo Saturday night (6/9).

Many fans screamed and ducked as a series of loud blasts rang through the crowd during Eminem’s performance of “Kill You,” from his 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP. The nervous reaction arrives at a time when concertgoers are on edge following the deadly mass shooting at last year’s Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas.

Social media star Andrea Russett was one of many in attendance at the Manchester, Tenn., festival who was traumatized by the realistic gunshot sounds during Eminem’s set.

“I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect,” Russett tweeted. “I have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears.”

She continued, “To hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing. this is the sad reality that we are living. this is not funny or even something to be joked about.”

Some fans came to Eminem’s defense, noting that the hip-hop star has used the gunshot sound effects during past performances.

“Eminem has ended Kill You with the gun shot effects for (at least) 6 years now and this is the first time someone ever complains,” one Twitter user pointed out.

Eminem had not commented about the Bonnaroo incident at press time.

See more reactions on social media below.

@AndreaRussett @sandwahhh @macykatemusic found this on instagram, the way everyone screams and the camera drops is terrifying pic.twitter.com/mZRwdqoWB4 — Sydney (@Sydneyheight1) June 10, 2018

i hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect. i have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears. — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) June 10, 2018

to hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing. this is the sad reality that we are living. this is not funny or even something to be joked about. — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) June 10, 2018

i was having a good time at eminem’s set then he played a realistic gunshot noise. the whole crowd ducked and i’ve never felt more traumatized and ready to panic. completely inappropriate — red (@sandwahhh) June 10, 2018

it just happened again. 3 times. we left the concert area and it still sounds so real from far away and everyone ducked again. we’re all shaking. NOT OKAY EMINEM. — red (@sandwahhh) June 10, 2018

doesn’t matter if eminem has had gun shot effects in the past, the crowd was actually scared and shaken up because of how actually realistic it is — red (@sandwahhh) June 10, 2018

Not for nothing this isn’t the first festival Eminem has performed this year. No one cared/complained about the gunshot sound effects until little miss princess andrea russett and her friend did. LMAO — babye (@gen_natt) June 10, 2018

If you can’t handle a sound of a gunshot, do not go to an Eminem concert Andrea Russett — Shay (@HerShayness) June 10, 2018

So apparently Eminem is performing at Bonnaroo right now and a bunch of younger people are losing their shit because his set included realistic gunshot sound effects. I dunno what song(s) it was from, but it sounds to me like a bunch of people became Eminem fans post 2002. — Trill Walton (@Mooque) June 10, 2018

are y’all really that mad at eminem over a song from 2002 that has a gun sound effect — j (@arcticsnessa) June 10, 2018

coming from a performing stand point, i get the effect of sound effects on stage, but there’s a certain point that cross’s the line. i’m one of eminem’s number 1 fans but to hear 3 gun shots coming straight from his set had me scared af. not gonna lie. especially in this world… — M (@macykatemusic) June 10, 2018

Honestly, fuck Eminem. Added gunshots to his set. Had to leave. So disgusting and distasteful. Shame on you. — Bella Lowery (@helloitsbella) June 10, 2018