Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Live At The BBC Special

Last week, the BBC announced plans to shut down its iconic Maida Vale studios in North London. Constructed in 1909, the building has been used by the BBC for 84 years, hosting sessions from the likes of the Beatles, Morrissey, and Nirvana in addition to serving as the home of John Peel’s legendary BBC Radio 1 Peel Sessions. Prominent musicians including Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, and Foals’ Yannis Philippakis are spearheading a campaign to save the space from demolition, citing its cultural and historical value.

But Maida Vale isn’t gone yet. And also last week, the studio played host to another big performance. Arctic Monkeys, who recently put out their new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, were on hand to film a Live At The BBC special, performing new cuts like “One Point Perspective” and “Four Out Of Five” alongside older classics from their catalog like “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.” Watch below.