Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Tonys Performance And Acceptance Speech

Bruce Springsteen won an honorary Tony Award during the ceremony at New York’s Radio City Music Hall tonight. The award, which was presented by Billy Joel, was bestowed upon the Boss in recognition of his twice-extended Springsteen On Broadway show, which will finally wrap up its run in December. “This is deeply appreciated. Thank you for making me feel so welcome on the block,” Springsteen said during his acceptance speech. “Being part of the Broadway community has been a great thrill and an honor and one of the most exciting things I have ever experienced.”

The honor brings Springsteen one step closer to the famed EGOT. He’s won 20 Grammys over the years. He won an Best Original Song Oscar in 1994 for “Streets Of Philadelphia,” his contribution to the Philadelphia soundtrack. And now, with tonight’s Tony under his belt, all he has left to win is an Emmy. Should be easy!

Springsteen returned to the stage later in the evening for a performance. Robert DeNiro introduced him, saying “Fuck Trump” on live television and then adding, “Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else. And even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency, and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now. So congratulations on your Tony for Springsteen On Broadway, or as I like to call it, Jersey Boy.” Bruce then played piano and delivered a five-minute monologue about growing up in New Jersey, after which he performed Born In The U.S.A.‘s “My Hometown.” Watch below.

#TonyAwards: Bruce Springsteen honored with Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre pic.twitter.com/J6EjMxN01p — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 11, 2018