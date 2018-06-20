Jonathan Something – “Fine”

Jonathan Something, the project of Connecticut’s Jon Searles, sounds relatively happy on the surface of his new single “Fine.” But let’s get this straight: Whenever someone says they’re “fine,” they’re not fine. Remember the Katy Perry vine?

Last month Searles released the title track to his upcoming debut Outlandish Poetica. It’s a cheery song about a brutal nightmare in which NBA legend Larry Bird robs him. “Fine” follows a similar satirical breeziness. Searles is delightfully imaginative despite emotional falling apart. It sorta sounds like Matt Costa’s “Mr. Pitiful,” a song I used to play on my piano as a kid when I didn’t really know what being sad was. They both have a playful bounce that works to juxtapose each and every lyric.

I’ve listened enough times where the line, “However could I feel unhappy when I’m on my way to be/ An extraordinary asshole with a bachelor’s degree” stings a bit. But if he’s fine, I’m fine. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Outlandish Poetica”

02 “Tell Me”

03 “A Fan”

04 “Happy Day”

05 “Out On Death Row”

06 “Thank You For The Violets”

07 “All That I Ask”

08 “Fine”

09 “Sunday, July 26”

Outlandish Poetica is out in August via Solitaire Recordings.