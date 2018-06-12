Mirah – “Hot Hot”

Mirah shared her Sundial EP last year, but she hasn’t come out with a proper album since 2014’s Changing Light. This is about to change, as she gears up for the release of her sixth studio album Understanding. Mirah spent two years writing and recording the new album, which features Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier on drums and producer Eli Crews (tUne-yArDs, WHY?, Son Lux).

Today we hear the lead single, “Hot Hot.” On it, she sings of self-motivation over an electric organ: “Keep keepin’ it hot hot…I’ll get back to myself one of these days.” Her voice summons Lana Del Rey’s sighing intonations and Robyn’s anthemic electro-pop.

Mirah expands on the new track:

I was at Headlands singing and messing around on this big old ’70s electric organ, piecing together stories, thinking about getting older, about having doubts, about knowing that I am powerful but not always being able to really feel that I am, about how beautiful older people are, especially older women, who as I say, keep getting more hot with every brave thought. I want to be like that, to stay by my own side, and for other people to feel that way too.

Listen to “Hot Hot” below.

Understanding is out 9/7 via Absolute Magnitude and K Records.