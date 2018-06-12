Back with the legend himself! Dave Grohl ~ 725 Rubik’s cubes. I’m currently working on my @patreon page…so that I can finally dedicate more time to these creations! More info coming soon! ✌️ Music by @lakeyinspired : https://m.soundcloud.com/lakeyinspired

A post shared by Giovanni Contardi (@jvenb) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT