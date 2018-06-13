Oso Oso – “gb/ol h/nf” Video

Oso Oso — the Long Island emo project fronted by Jade Lilitri — got its start in 2014 and has put out two albums so far, 2015’s Real Stories Of True People, Who Kind Of Looked Like Monsters and 2017’s The Yunahon Mixtape. The latter in particular got them a lot of attention for being a masterful genre exercise, and they were signed to Triple Crown Records at the beginning of this year. The label is now reissuing The Yunahon Mixtape and putting out two new Oso Oso songs, which will be released at the end of the week.

“gb/ol h/nf” is the first one we’re hearing. That jumble of letters and slashes stands for “goodbye old love, hello new friend,” which just so happens to serve as the sticky point for the song, which is about the messy space between when lovers become just friends. “I still come through when you want/ It’s like if I serve no use, where will I get purpose from?” Lilitri sings. The track is nearly five whole minutes of jumpy hooks and melodic breakdowns, centered around the evocative image of what happens when the sun sneaks in through the window and what happens when it disappears again.

Listen to it along with a music video created by Joel Kirschenbaum below.

TOUR DATES:

06/29 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall^

06/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery^

07/01 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House^

07/02 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s^

07/03 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome^

07/05 Saint Louis, MO @ Fubar^

07/06 Springfield, MO @ The Outland^

07/07 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St*

07/08 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

07/09 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

07/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

07/12 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic*

07/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge*

07/15 Berkley, CA @ Cornerstone*

07/16 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium*

07/18 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne*

07/19 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

07/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

07/22 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep*

07/23 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room*

07/24 Dekalb, IL @ House Cafe*

^ = w/ Queen Of Jeans

* = w/ Citizen, Teenage Wrist, Queen Of Jeans

“gb/ol h/nf” b/w “subside” is out 6/15 via Triple Crown Records. You can pre-order the Yunahon Mixtape reissue here.