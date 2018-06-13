GoldLink – “Got Friends” (Feat. Miguel)

GoldLink is riding pretty high right now. His excellent, self-assured hit “Crew” landed him a 2018 Grammy nomination and a spot on our list of last year’s best rap albums. He was just featured on Christina Aguilera’s new single “Like I Do,” and his recent Tiny Desk concert was jazzy and sincere and tight and important.

Today, the DMV area rapper has given us the new Miguel-featured single “Got Friends.” It’s equal parts sexy and sweaty, as he muses about a lustful love. But it’s also greedy. There’s something about the way Miguel croons the line “All of my bitches got friends” that’s just absolutely indulgent.

The beat moves slow but GoldLink flies with ease, packing his verses with imagery of sex and asses. It’s not anything profound, but that’s what makes a perfect summer jam, right? And the ending line, “If you and all your girls bad as fuck put your hands up” feels like a Bruno Mars “Girls, hit your hallelujah!” Listen to “Got Friends” below.