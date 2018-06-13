Teen At Country Music Fest Has Head Rescued From Tailpipe

A 19 year-old girl got her head stuck in a tailpipe after getting too drunk this past weekend at the Winstock Country Music Festival in Minnesota. There isn’t really a subtle way to introduce that. I imagine the conversation that led to this insane scene went something like this: “Wow that’s a huge tailpipe. I bet you could fit your head inside of it.” “No, I don’t think so.” This young woman’s courage is both frightening and admirable.

The local NBC-affiliated news station KARE reports that the Winsted Fire Department helped remove her head from the pipe with a power saw. She was apparently escorted off the grounds following the extraction. A Facebook video of the ordeal has been viewed over 2 million times. Later, Pipe Girl posted, “Yes, I’m the tail pipe girl, whatchu know about it?” Could she be the next Bhad Bhabie? Watch the video below.