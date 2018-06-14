Protomartyr – “You Always Win” (Feat. Kelley Deal)

When Protomartyr announced their “Consolation E.P.” we learned the project featured two collaborations with the Breeders’ Kelley Deal, and we heard one of them, “Wheel Of Fortune.” The EP is out tomorrow, so now we’re hearing the other song with Deal, “You Always Win.”

In this case, we all win because, as with the last one, the song is great. Basically, “You Always Win” reminds me of a surlier version of the National, like if they got way into the Fall but maintained the atmospheric brooding. Deal is there in the background, adding texture as Joe Casey ruminates melodically and his bandmates dredge up beautiful noise. It’s highly enjoyable, so enjoy it below.

“Consolation E.P.” is out 6/15 on Domino. Pre-order it here.